Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Murphy USA has increased its dividend by an average of 83.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $435.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.64. Murphy USA has a 12-month low of $268.69 and a 12-month high of $435.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 25.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 7,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.42, for a total value of $2,837,410.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,700.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,645 shares of company stock worth $4,326,582 in the last three months. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MUSA shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $408.60.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

