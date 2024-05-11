First National of Nebraska, Inc. Declares Dividend of $30.00 (OTCMKTS:FINN)

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 30.00 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th.
First National of Nebraska Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FINN opened at $12,000.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12,027.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12,316.72. First National of Nebraska has a 12-month low of $11,300.00 and a 12-month high of $13,900.00.
First National of Nebraska Company Profile
