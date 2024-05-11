First National of Nebraska, Inc. Declares Dividend of $30.00 (OTCMKTS:FINN)

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 30.00 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th.

First National of Nebraska Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FINN opened at $12,000.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12,027.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12,316.72. First National of Nebraska has a 12-month low of $11,300.00 and a 12-month high of $13,900.00.

First National of Nebraska Company Profile

First National of Nebraska, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Omaha that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and credit cards. It also provides personal loans and lines of credit; auto loans; mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit and loans; small business loans and lines of credit; small business administration loans; and commercial lending solutions.

