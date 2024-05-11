The Swatch Group AG (SWGAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on May 30th

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2039 per share on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from The Swatch Group’s previous dividend of $0.19.

OTCMKTS:SWGAY opened at $10.76 on Friday. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $16.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

