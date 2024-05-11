Brokerages Set ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Price Target at $56.00

Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.00.

ATI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ATI from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

ATI Price Performance

ATI stock opened at $60.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.04. ATI has a 52-week low of $34.10 and a 52-week high of $61.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. ATI had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ATI will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ATI

In other ATI news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $268,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,007.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Palestra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ATI by 839.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,416 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in ATI by 1,393.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,539,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,003,000 after buying an additional 1,436,436 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ATI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,855,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,645,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,767,000 after acquiring an additional 594,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ATI during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,727,000.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

See Also

