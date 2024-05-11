Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives $34.50 Average PT from Analysts

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GLPG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GLPG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galapagos

Galapagos Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Galapagos by 0.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,317,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,176,000 after acquiring an additional 28,497 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 17.6% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 802,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 119,880 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 678,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 495,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 7.7% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,092,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLPG opened at $28.55 on Friday. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $45.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average of $35.81.

Galapagos Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.