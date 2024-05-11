Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives $34.50 Average PT from Analysts

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on GLPG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.
Shares of GLPG opened at $28.55 on Friday. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $45.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average of $35.81.
Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.
