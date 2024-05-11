LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Director Sells $72,345.14 in Stock

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) Director Gabriel Dalporto sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $72,345.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,478 shares in the company, valued at $224,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $46.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average of $31.14. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.55 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 345,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LendingTree by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after buying an additional 223,440 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 53.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,868,000 after buying an additional 89,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 11,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 26.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 39,745 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

