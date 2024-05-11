Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) CFO Christopher J. Eperjesy Buys 20,000 Shares

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) CFO Christopher J. Eperjesy purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 176,962 shares in the company, valued at $690,151.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Custom Truck One Source Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CTOS opened at $4.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $7.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average of $5.88.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $411.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTOS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 851.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 14,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

See Also

