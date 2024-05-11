Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Valneva from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Valneva alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VALN

Valneva Stock Performance

Shares of Valneva stock opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27. Valneva has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.06 million. Valneva had a negative net margin of 15.88% and a negative return on equity of 14.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valneva will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valneva stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Valneva worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva

(Get Free Report)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.