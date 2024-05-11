Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HRTX. StockNews.com raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.22.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 314,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 16,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 19,345 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 18.2% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 327,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 50,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 103,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 60,604 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Stories

