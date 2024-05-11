Immuneering’s (IMRX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IMRX. Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Immuneering from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a market perform rating on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.50.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Immuneering

Immuneering Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMRX opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.20. Immuneering has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $11.92.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Research analysts predict that Immuneering will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immuneering

In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp sold 509,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $1,893,818.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,695,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,746,415.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Immuneering news, CEO Benjamin J. Zeskind bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,281,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,320,730.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp sold 509,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $1,893,818.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,695,273 shares in the company, valued at $13,746,415.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 111,790 shares of company stock valued at $266,645. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immuneering

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Immuneering by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 284,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 142,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,203,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 129,851 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Immuneering by 11.4% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immuneering

(Get Free Report)

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.