Vigil Neuroscience’s (VIGL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Vigil Neuroscience Trading Down 3.2 %

VIGL stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69. Vigil Neuroscience has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $11.11.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vigil Neuroscience

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIGL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vigil Neuroscience by 11.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 95,276 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 66.0% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

