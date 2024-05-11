CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

CMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wolfe Research raised CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMS. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 320.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,305,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,026,000 after buying an additional 3,282,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,662,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,367,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,071 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $111,004,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 6,027.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,740,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in CMS Energy by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,208,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,791 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS opened at $62.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.37. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $63.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

