Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Receives $57.85 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALK. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 0.2 %

ALK opened at $43.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average is $38.23. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $249,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,201.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 456.1% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Free Report

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.