Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STNG. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STNG opened at $77.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.99. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $40.34 and a 52 week high of $79.58.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $389.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.46 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 23.49%. Research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.84%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

