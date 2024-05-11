Brokerages Set Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target at $80.75

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $71.20 on Friday. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.98 and its 200-day moving average is $71.09. The company has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

