Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WERN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stephens lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average of $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $47.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $769.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 35.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 46.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

