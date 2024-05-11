Brokerages Set Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Target Price at $65.61

Posted by on May 11th, 2024

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADCGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joey Agree bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.56 per share, for a total transaction of $115,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 557,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,112,896.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 20,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,164,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 392,549 shares in the company, valued at $22,375,293. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.56 per share, for a total transaction of $115,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 557,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,112,896.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 42,482 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,572 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $71,409,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,660,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,289,000 after purchasing an additional 719,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,222,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,290,000 after purchasing an additional 462,828 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2,442.7% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 467,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,828,000 after buying an additional 449,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. increased its position in Agree Realty by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 789,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,096,000 after acquiring an additional 407,500 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agree Realty Price Performance

ADC stock opened at $60.14 on Friday. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.51.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 176.47%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.