Brokerages Set Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Target Price at $65.61

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Joey Agree bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.56 per share, for a total transaction of $115,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 557,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,112,896.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 20,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,164,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 392,549 shares in the company, valued at $22,375,293. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.56 per share, for a total transaction of $115,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 557,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,112,896.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 42,482 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,572 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $71,409,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,660,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,289,000 after purchasing an additional 719,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,222,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,290,000 after purchasing an additional 462,828 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2,442.7% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 467,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,828,000 after buying an additional 449,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. increased its position in Agree Realty by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 789,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,096,000 after acquiring an additional 407,500 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agree Realty Price Performance

ADC stock opened at $60.14 on Friday. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.51.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 176.47%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

