The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

CG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CG opened at $42.50 on Friday. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $48.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average is $40.49.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently -78.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at $755,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 84,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 21.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 443,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 76,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.