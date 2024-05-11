A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Receives $90.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.67.

AOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of AOS opened at $86.37 on Friday. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $63.88 and a fifty-two week high of $89.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $978.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $2,048,020.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,072.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $2,048,020.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,072.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 60,258 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $5,092,403.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,929.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,817 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,415. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOS. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 210,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 37.9% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 65,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 17,990 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 84.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 51,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 23,640 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 52.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 87.1% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 127,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 59,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Free Report

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.