TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Receives $48.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TC Energy

TC Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TRP opened at $38.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.75. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 17.23%. On average, analysts predict that TC Energy will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 145.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in TC Energy by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.