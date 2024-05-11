McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $128,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,728. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC opened at $76.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.02 and a 200-day moving average of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.73.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.12%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Free Report

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

