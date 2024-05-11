Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.17.

FULC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FULC opened at $7.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.18. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.65% and a negative net margin of 3,470.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Greg Tourangeau sold 4,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $57,240.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,378.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 348.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Brown Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

