Brokerages Set Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Target Price at $34.27

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.29.

FLYW has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Flywire from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Flywire from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Flywire Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $17.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.02. Flywire has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Flywire’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flywire will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Flywire

In other news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $129,129.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 214,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,860,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 13,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $313,945.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,673 shares in the company, valued at $39,852,049.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $129,129.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 214,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,860,709.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,800 shares of company stock worth $3,743,582 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,861,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,486,000 after purchasing an additional 100,704 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Flywire by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,212,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,314,000 after buying an additional 419,549 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 10.3% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,837,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,018,000 after acquiring an additional 450,760 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flywire by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,203,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,306,000 after acquiring an additional 131,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,479,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,972,000 after acquiring an additional 108,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Stories

