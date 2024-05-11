Royal Bank of Canada Raises Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target to $9.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Palantir Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.65.

PLTR stock opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.36. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $27.50.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,819,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $729,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,819,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,487,106 shares of company stock worth $416,394,919. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,338,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,756,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 26.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,833,000 after buying an additional 4,675,824 shares during the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 314.7% in the third quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 5,285,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,571,000 after buying an additional 4,011,100 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,719,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,784.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,895,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,071 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

