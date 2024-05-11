Sidoti Csr Weighs in on ScanSource, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCSC)

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ScanSource in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.40. The consensus estimate for ScanSource’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for ScanSource’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.10 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.28%. ScanSource’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

ScanSource Stock Down 0.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ScanSource

ScanSource stock opened at $47.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.20. ScanSource has a fifty-two week low of $26.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at $24,912,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ScanSource during the 4th quarter worth $23,236,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ScanSource by 7.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,804,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,681,000 after purchasing an additional 120,721 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 90.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 242,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 115,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 86.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 114,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 52,895 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ScanSource

(Get Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.