FY2024 EPS Estimates for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Decreased by Analyst

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Palantir Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palantir Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.65.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:PLTR opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.85, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.76. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $103,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,733,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,944,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 8,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $198,283.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 703,485 shares in the company, valued at $16,370,095.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $103,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,733,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,944,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,487,106 shares of company stock valued at $416,394,919 in the last ninety days. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 125,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 25,852 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $805,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 6.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 351,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 20,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 34.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 11,219 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.