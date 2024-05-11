Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at JMP Securities

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

IART has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lowered Integra LifeSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of IART stock opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $368.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.96 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 82.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,037 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

