Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) – William Blair raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Bloomin’ Brands’ current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLMN. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

BLMN stock opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.02. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 73.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.94%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 200,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 49,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,527,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,048,000 after buying an additional 175,493 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $759,000. 13D Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,537,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 364.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 494,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after buying an additional 387,896 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

