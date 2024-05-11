Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.73.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MIRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt bought 2,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $111,017.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,535.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $194,000.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.11. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.32). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.46% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.73 million. Analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

