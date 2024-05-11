Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.
Shares of PDS stock opened at $71.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.35. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $77.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.71.
Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.12). Precision Drilling had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $391.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.44 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.
