Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Receives $33.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $34.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

Insider Activity at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, insider Michael Troutman sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $27,537.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,898.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, insider Michael Troutman sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $27,537.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,898.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 49,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $1,597,983.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,948,932 shares in the company, valued at $800,112,249.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 510,098 shares of company stock worth $16,338,086 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.