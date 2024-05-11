IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives $17.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.89.
Several analysts recently weighed in on IGMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised IGM Biosciences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 100.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 83,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 41,726 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 24.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 133,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 26,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $9.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10. The company has a market cap of $549.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.27. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $17.70.
IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.05. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 11,568.83% and a negative return on equity of 103.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.
