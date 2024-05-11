IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives $17.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.89.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IGMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised IGM Biosciences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IGMS

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $47,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,830.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 97,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $937,690.26. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,753,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,108,477.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $47,078.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,830.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,191 shares of company stock worth $80,927. Company insiders own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 100.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 83,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 41,726 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 24.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 133,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 26,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $9.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10. The company has a market cap of $549.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.27. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $17.70.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.05. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 11,568.83% and a negative return on equity of 103.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About IGM Biosciences

(Get Free Report

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.