Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

OCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Oculis from $64.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Oculis from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of Oculis stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. Oculis has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oculis will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Oculis in the fourth quarter valued at $15,980,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Oculis during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Oculis by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oculis in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 22.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

