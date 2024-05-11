Analysts Set Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target at $199.25

Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $199.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of AIZ opened at $176.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.93. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $118.45 and a fifty-two week high of $189.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.77%. Analysts forecast that Assurant will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assurant

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 181,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,586,000 after acquiring an additional 13,395 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 242,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,775,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,777,000 after buying an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant Company Profile

)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Further Reading

