Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,520.00.

MKL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Markel Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Markel Group

Markel Group Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 3,200.0% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 66 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,653.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.69. Markel Group has a one year low of $1,295.65 and a one year high of $1,655.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,502.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,450.71.

About Markel Group

(Get Free Report

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.