Analysts Set Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Price Target at $21.75

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

VTYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lifesci Capital raised Ventyx Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ventyx Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer raised Ventyx Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $4.09 on Monday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $40.58. The company has a market capitalization of $288.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,677,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,371,000 after acquiring an additional 124,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 11.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,662,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,475,000 after acquiring an additional 277,906 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 26.0% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,257,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,689,000 after acquiring an additional 259,736 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $2,816,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 962.7% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 987,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,312,000 after buying an additional 895,000 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

