Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Receives $13.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.90.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EGO shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Canada cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, January 26th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,137,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,065,000 after purchasing an additional 369,127 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 9.8% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 13,948,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,261,000 after buying an additional 1,240,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,812,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,858,000 after buying an additional 38,630 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 8,326 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $15.30 on Monday. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $16.07. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.65.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $257.97 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

