Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Receives $31.80 Average PT from Analysts

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MODN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

In other Model N news, insider Laura Selig sold 4,770 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $125,832.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,185.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Model N news, insider Laura Selig sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $125,832.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,185.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,682.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,243. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Model N by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Model N by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at about $844,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Model N by 0.4% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 436,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period.

Model N stock opened at $29.79 on Monday. Model N has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.29.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. Model N had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Model N will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

