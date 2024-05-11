Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Receives $31.80 Average PT from Analysts

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.80.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MODN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MODN
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Model N by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Model N by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at about $844,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Model N by 0.4% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 436,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period.
Model N Trading Up 0.1 %
Model N stock opened at $29.79 on Monday. Model N has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.29.
Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. Model N had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Model N will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.
Model N Company Profile
Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Model N
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.