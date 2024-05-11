FY2024 EPS Estimates for Real Matters Inc. Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:REA)

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Real Matters in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock.

Real Matters Stock Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.