Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Raised to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $59.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $47.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ENV. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envestnet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Get Envestnet alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Envestnet

Envestnet Trading Up 1.6 %

ENV opened at $67.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.22. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $68.83.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $317.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 19.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $88,493.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,188,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,968,274.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $39,844.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,867.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $88,493.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,188,871 shares in the company, valued at $221,968,274.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENV. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000.

Envestnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.