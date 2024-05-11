Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Receives $13.64 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.64.
BTDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Down 5.0 %
Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $114.85 million during the quarter. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. Analysts expect that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTDR. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $604,000. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,199,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.
