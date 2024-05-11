Brokerages Set Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Price Target at C$6.69

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Crew Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Crew Energy

Crew Energy Price Performance

Crew Energy stock opened at C$4.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$690.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.73 and a 1 year high of C$6.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.68.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$90.14 million during the quarter. Crew Energy had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 9.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post 0.5334064 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Crew Energy

In other Crew Energy news, Director Karen Nielsen sold 18,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total transaction of C$84,797.00. In other Crew Energy news, Director Karen Nielsen sold 18,649 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total transaction of C$84,797.00. Also, Director Gail Hannon sold 7,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total value of C$31,136.28. Insiders sold 30,916 shares of company stock valued at $140,735 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Crew Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.