Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £101.50 ($127.51).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPX shares. Numis Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 9,740 ($122.36) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,800 ($110.55) to GBX 9,800 ($123.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £105.80 ($132.91) to GBX 9,960 ($125.13) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPX

Insiders Place Their Bets

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance

In related news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of £105.27 ($132.25), for a total transaction of £69,478.20 ($87,284.17). 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at GBX 9,345.16 ($117.40) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,753.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.69. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of GBX 7,900 ($99.25) and a 1-year high of £114.80 ($144.22). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9,747.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9,660.96.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 114 ($1.43) per share. This represents a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $46.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,425.70%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.