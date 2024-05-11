goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Raised to C$230.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$220.00 to C$230.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$195.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$195.00 to C$201.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$187.00 to C$192.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$208.80.

goeasy Price Performance

Shares of GSY stock opened at C$178.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.62, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$101.34 and a twelve month high of C$192.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$168.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$155.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.92 by C$0.09. goeasy had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of C$338.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$340.35 million. On average, analysts predict that goeasy will post 16.6561044 EPS for the current fiscal year.

goeasy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total transaction of C$4,727,400.00. Company insiders own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

