Capital One Financial Weighs in on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) – Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, May 6th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.39). Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.73) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EYPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.13. The firm has a market cap of $629.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.70.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.27. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.84% and a negative return on equity of 61.48%. The business had revenue of $14.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $10,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,734,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

