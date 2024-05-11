AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

AC Immune Stock Down 1.7 %

ACIU stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31. AC Immune has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $5.14.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AC Immune will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in AC Immune by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 14,571,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142,857 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,469,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,280 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,515,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 193,123 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AC Immune in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

