NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NetEase from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.00.

NetEase Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $98.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.52. NetEase has a 12 month low of $80.79 and a 12 month high of $118.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.20). NetEase had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetEase

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 226.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,896,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,410 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at $164,307,000. WT Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in NetEase by 381.1% during the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 996,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,851,000 after acquiring an additional 789,499 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth $59,354,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in NetEase by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 580,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,066,000 after acquiring an additional 111,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Articles

