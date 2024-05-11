United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated an underweight rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of United Fire Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

United Fire Group Stock Performance

UFCS stock opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $599.14 million, a P/E ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.61. United Fire Group has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $25.55.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $287.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Fire Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is -54.24%.

Insider Transactions at United Fire Group

In other news, VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.76 per share, for a total transaction of $32,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 32,763 shares in the company, valued at $712,922.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 451,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,799.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.76 per share, for a total transaction of $32,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,922.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Fire Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in United Fire Group by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in United Fire Group by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

