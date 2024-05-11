Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CLMT. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

CLMT opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.91.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $976.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

