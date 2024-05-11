StockNews.com Upgrades Cummins (NYSE:CMI) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $303.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $284.36.

Cummins stock opened at $298.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $287.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.36. Cummins has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $304.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.19%.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,529.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,169 shares of company stock valued at $14,689,855. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,750,000 after buying an additional 2,055,239 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,343,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,326,000 after buying an additional 246,025 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,590,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,701,000 after purchasing an additional 106,017 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cummins by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,799,000 after purchasing an additional 50,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,821,000 after purchasing an additional 69,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

